BRUNER SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS FOR CHILD PORN

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced that on April 18, 2017, Daryl Bruner, age 37, was sentenced to 17 years and 4 months in state prison by Circuit Judge John Miller for fifteen counts of Possessing Child Pornography and one count of Transmitting Child Pornography. After his release from prison, Bruner will be on Sexual Offender probation for 10 years. Bruner was designated a Sexual Offender and will be required to register as a Sexual Offender and comply with all statutory requirements.

In August 2015, FDLE agents executed a search warrant on Bruner’s home after they discovered that Bruner was using the internet to transmit child pornography. Several images of child pornography were found within Bruner’s home and on his computer. Bruner was interviewed by FDLE agents, and he admitted that he had been downloading and viewing child pornography for two to three years. Bruner entered a plea on April 1, 2016. While awaiting sentencing, Bruner left the state. He failed to appear on his sentencing date and was later extradited from New York.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Assistant State Attorney Erin Ambrose prosecuted the case.