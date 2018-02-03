Latest News
Triangle Chevrolet Buick

BRUSH FIRE ON HIGHWAY 81

Friday, February 2nd, in the afternoon, a brush fire broke out North of I-10 at Highway 81.  Walton County Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service, and Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the brush fire.  The brush fire was close enough to a nearby barn for it to receive damage.  However, the fire was extinguished before any major damages occurred.  The cause of the fire is believed to be ashes from a smoker.  Walton County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to use caution when cooking outside since the ground is still incredibly dry.  WZEP-AM 1460 would like to ask each of you to always be careful when doing anything with fire.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*