BURGLARY SUSPECT ARRESTED IN OKALOOSA COUNTY

Friday, February 23rd, off-duty Sergeant Health Hehl with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spotted a burglary suspect who was driving a car linked to local break-ins. Sergeant Hehl saw William Fontenot, the burglary suspect, driving a green Nissan Titan in the area of Stillwell Boulevard, Crestview. Mr. Fontenot stopped at a residence on Patch Avenue, Sergeant Hehl followed him right after. Mr. Fontenot got out his vehicle and went into the shed at the residence. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies arrived and took Mr. Fontenot into custody before any further incident on charges of burglary and grand theft could occur. The vehicle that Mr. Fontenot was driving is believed to contain evidence from other local break-ins and was towed. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently waiting for a search warrant for the vehicle. William Fontenot was arrested and charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with burglary and grand theft. He was also charged in connection with the theft of tools from a shed on Old Bethel Road that occurred earlier this month.

