BURGLARY SUSPECTS IN SANTA ROSA BEACH CAUGHT

Wednesday, March 7th, in the early morning, Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were patrolling the Watersound North Community when they discovered a white Toyota Tundra, a vehicle that has been previously identified by several area agencies in reference to burglaries in Bay and Walton County, in a construction area. Walton County Sheriff Deputies blocked the truck with their patrol car and investigated nearby trails on a bicycle. Soon after, another truck was pulled up in the construction area as an attempt to pick up two men coming out of the woods. Four men in total were taken into custody. Two of the four, Ryan Nichols of Port St. Joe and Jackson Taylor of Panama City Beach, were arrested and charged by Walton County Sheriff’s Office with loitering and prowling. The other two, Austin Bell of Panama City Beach and Steven Robinson of Panama City Beach, was arrested on multiple charges. Between the four, there were more than 150 charges. At the time of this report, additional charges are expected for Austin Bell and Steven Robinson. Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson stated, “These men openly admitted they didn’t touch cars that were locked — even if there was something they wanted. If we keep getting the word out we can hopefully stop these criminals from taking advantage of our residents and visitors.”

