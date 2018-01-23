BUS CRASH IN BAY COUNTY

On Monday, January 22nd, at 3:50 p.m., William L. Saltsman of Lynn Haven, Florida, age 62, was driving a school bus north on County Road 389 approaching the intersection of Dundee Lane. Mr. Saltsman noticed that traffic was slowing down while he approached the intersection, so he applied his brakes. However, since the rain in the area, it caused the roadway to be wet which caused the school bus to slide on the wet roadway. To avoid striking another vehicle, Mr. Saltsman turned the school bus right, this caused the school bus to leave the roadway to the right shoulder where it entered a ditch and became stuck. The school bus did not sustain any damage, nor did the 19 students on the school bus at the time of this accident.

