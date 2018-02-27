BUS CRASH IN HOLMES COUNTY

Monday, February 26th, at 7:11 a.m., Amanda Stephens of Caryville, Florida, age 29, was driving a Thomas Built Bus with 30 passengers aboard west on Stevenson Road just passing Guitar Lane. Ms. Stephens was driving the bus too fast down Stevenson Road. This caused the bus to lose control and veer left, driving off the roadway as the bus was approaching a wooden bridge. The Bus drove off the side of the bridge, flipping onto the driver’s side of the Bus. All the passengers on the Bus were taken on another bus to Doctors Memorial to be treated for any injuries they might have sustained. The driver, Amanda Stephens, received minor injuries and was also taken to Doctors Memorial. Amanda Stephens was charged with Driving Too Fast For Conditions.

