BUS CRASH IN HOLMES COUNTY

On Monday, January 22nd, at 7:30 a.m., Jason Chitty of Bonifay, Florida, age 16, was driving his 1999 Jeep Cherokee south on State Road 79. Heather May of Hartford, Alabama, age 27, was driving an area school bus and had stopped it on State Road 79, facing south, with the flashing lights active and the stop arm out preparing to load children onto the bus. Jason Chitty failed to keep a safe distance between him and the bus. He was unable to stop in time which caused him to crash into the bus’s rear bumper. At the time of the crash, there were 33 children aboard the bus. No injuries were reported at the time of this report. Jason Chitty was charged with a Careless Driving citation.

