BUS DRIVERS LEARN HOW TO DEAL WITH VIOLENT ENCOUNTERS

Typically buses are the ones delivering students to the classroom, but Wednesday in Walton County the buses became the classroom.



Wednesday a group of Walton County School District bus drivers experienced a hands-on training dealing with violent encounters on school buses. School Resource Deputies Jeremy Fisher and Nathan Hicks taught the A.L.I.C.E curriculum to a group of 40 drivers.



A.L.I.C.E (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) The training is an instructor led class preparing individuals on how to proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or active shooter. “Protection and safety must be a priority in these types of events,” said Deputy Jeremy Fisher. “Especially in situations where we are responsible for guarding our most valuable assets—our children.”

According to the company’s website ALICE Training “provides options and classes that address the unique challenges specific to Police/LE, K-12 Schools, Healthcare Facilities, Higher Education, Businesses, Government, and Houses of Worship.”