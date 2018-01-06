CAFÉ RAISES MONEY FOR CARING AND SHARING OF SOUTH WALTON

It was just released on January 5th that Café Thirty-A raised over $22,000 from their annual Christmas Soirée to be donated to Caring and Sharing of South Walton. This Christmas Soirée was held on Friday, December 1st. The Christmas Soirée itself consisted of a large silent auction, raffle, donations, and music by DJ 30A. With the beautiful holiday decor at the Café, there was an optional black tie dress code. As in any celebration, there was a buffet along with hors-d’oeuvres, and a champagne toast. The tickets for per person that were available online and at the door were $75. At the end of the celebration, CaféThirty-A raised a whopping $22,127 for the Caring and Sharing of South Walton. Café Thirty-A owner Harriet Crommelin stated, “I could not be more elated with the turnout to this year’s event. To see the community support grow each year for Caring and Sharing of South Walton is completely heart-warming. We hope we can make this event even bigger and better every year.”

Share This Post







