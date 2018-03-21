Calhoun County, Panama City is suing companies over Opioid Crisis

Calhoun County and Panama city are joining the legal fight against pharmaceutical companies to stem the opioid epidemic. The two local governments filed lawsuits Friday in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee against the makers and distributors of legally prescribed by widely abused opioid pain medicines. They will be joining more than 200 cities and counties across the u.s. That are suing big drug companies, alleging they misled the public about their dangers and addictiveness and seeking damages for treatment and other costs responding to the epidemic. “The manufacturers aggressively pushed highly addictive, dangerous opioids, falsely representing to doctors that patients would only rarely succumb to drug addiction,” the complaint also says, “These pharmaceutical companies aggressively advertised and persuaded doctors to prescribe highly addictive, dangerous opioids, which turned patients into drug addicts for their own corporate profit.” In November, Calhoun county commissioners agreed to file the lawsuit after it was contacted by attorneys from the Levin Papantonio firm of Pensacola. The county hired the firm on a contingency basis, according to county minutes. “We need to save people from the addiction and the consequences of the addiction,” said Calhoun County Commission Chairman Danny Ray Wise. “That’s the main goal.” Several panhandle counties rank high in opioid prescription rates in Florida, according to 2016 figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 121.2 prescriptions for every 100 people. In Calhoun County, there were 71,2 Prescriptions for every 100 people. In Florida alone, there was 5,725 opioid-related deaths, a 35 percent jump from 2015, according to the medical examiner’s commission drug report. Both Calhoun County and Panama City filed a nearly identical, 229-page complaints using the same legal team, which includes lawyers from Panama City, Pensacola, Alabama, Mississippi, and Cincinnati, Ohio. The federal Lawsuits are being consolidated under a single U.S. district judge in Ohio. USA Today reported that the drug companies deny the allegations and have said the lawsuits should not move forward until federal studies are done on opioid risks and benefits. Bloomberg reported that earlier this year that Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, was proposing a global settlement to end the litigation.

Share This Post





