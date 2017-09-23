CALVIN SANFORD CREWS 1922-2017

Calvin Sanford Crews, 94, of DeFuniak Springs born December 19, 1922 in Gibsland, Louisiana to Calvin Eppie Crews and Appoline Rahme Sanford Crews, died September 21, 2017 in Miramar Beach, Florida. He was raised in Gibsland, LA and Philadelphia, PA. Calvin enlisted in the US Marine Corps in January 1942, serving in aviation support in San Diego and Hawaii until February 1946. In 1947 Calvin married Dolores Jane Hammill and subsequently relocated to Miami, Florida. He worked in the printing industry in Miami and retired in 1979, moving to DeFuniak Springs. Calvin enjoyed many years of golf and tennis, initially with his wife Jane and in later years with his good friend Jeff Webb. He was a member of the DeFuniak Springs Country Club. Calvin was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dolores Jane Crews and their daughter Suzanne Elizabeth Crews. Calvin is survived by his son, Renard Crews and three grandchildren, Leslie Crews Robertson (Chris), Geoffery Robert Crews, all of San Diego, CA, and Carolynn Crews Adderson (Russell) of Pullman, WA. No services are planned and donations may be made in his name to the Life Enrichment Senior Center of North Walton.

