CANCER FREEZE TO BE HELD

On Saturday, February 3rd, Cancer Freeze, Inc., will be holding their annual Cancer Freeze at Lake Jackson in Florala, Alabama. Cancer Freeze, Inc., is an organization that started in 2007. It is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization and it aims to help raise money for children diagnosed with and battling cancer. The organization is run completely by volunteers that have a huge heart. Cancer Freeze, Inc., not only holds an event in February but throughout the entire year. The Cancer Freeze, Inc., was started after two young men, Caleb Davidson and Brad Norris, had a conversation in November of 2006. Caleb Davidson was asking Brad Norris how much money it would take for him to jump into the freezing waters in Panama City Beach. David Norris responded that he had paid to water-ski in cold water before. Before this conversation had been Caleb Davidson trying to find a way to raise money for the American Cancer Society after losing his uncle and grandfather to cancer. The conversation that Caleb Davidson had with Brad Norris resulted in the idea that Caleb had been searching for. Caleb Davidson contacted the American Cancer Society with the idea and began to plan the 1st Annual Cancer Freeze. The Cancer Freeze Event was held on January 27th, 2007. Now Cancer Freeze, Inc., an event every year on the first Saturday, February. The main event at Lake Jackson will have many things to do. Among the many things to do will be a Pancake Breakfast, a Bass Tournament, a 5k Run/Walk, a Kids Fun Run, a Car/Bike Show, and much more! WZEP-AM 1460 would like everyone in the community to attend the 11thAnnual Cancer Freeze at Lake Jackson in Florala, Alabama Saturday, February 3rd. Anyone who would like to or learn additional information about Cancer Freeze Inc., please visit their website at www.cancerfreeze.org .

