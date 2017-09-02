CAR BURGLARIES CONTINUE IN SEAGROVE

Following a rash of burglaries over the weekend, nine more cars were burglarized overnight this past Tuesday in the area of Seagrove in Walton County. All cars were left unlocked. Two handguns were stolen. The burglaries took place on or in the area of Gulf Cove Court between 7pm Tuesday and 10am Wednesday morning. Walton County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols and is actively investigating all cases. However, law enforcement needs the public’s cooperation in securing your vehicles. “These are crimes of opportunity,” said Sheriff Adkinson. “They are not going to take the risk of smashing a car window when they can find one that’s unlocked.” We encourage anyone with information to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.