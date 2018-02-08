CAR BURGLARS IN SANTA ROSA BEACH

Tuesday, February 6th, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, 13 unlocked vehicles were burglarized. Suspects stole a computer, camera, cash, and a loaded firearm. Currently, Walton County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are looking into multiple burglaries in the Cypress Breeze subdivision and Watersound North area. Investigators believe all of the occurrences that have happened in separate neighborhoods are related. The video surveillance obtained by Walton County Sheriff’s Office consists of suspects checking door handles and looking through vehicles. Walton County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you of the importance of locking your vehicle. If anyone has any information regarding suspects involved in the burglaries, please call Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)892-8111 or call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at (850)863-TIPS. WZEP-AM 1460 would like everyone to heed Walton County Sheriff’s Office warnings so that you do not become a victim.

