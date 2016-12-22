CAR BURGLARS ON PRE-CHRISTMAS PROWL

Multiple car burglaries were reported in the Indian Trail area of Destin Tuesday as thieves rummaged through numerous vehicles looking for anything of value.

Car break-ins were reported on Mesa Road and Lauren Court. Victims of the car burglaries reported losing items ranging from skateboards and cash to sunglasses and wallets.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office K9 was able to follow a track to an area in the Mesa Road subdivision where the trail was lost. During the track the deputy spotted a vacant home on Indian Trail with open doors. A check of the residence revealed several doors had been kicked in. Mahogany doors worth $6000 were heavily damaged. Deputies believe the crimes are connected.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind all residents and visitors to be vigilant in locking up your homes and vehicles – keeping all valuables out of sight. Car break-ins are crimes of opportunity and typically involved unlocked cars.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or the ECCS P3 Mobile application.