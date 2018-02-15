CAR CHASE GOES THREE COUNTIES, TWO STATES

Tuesday, February 13th, at 2:10 a.m., a Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a white Volkswagen Jetta on Highway 81 for speeding. As the Deputy was running the vehicle’s tag, it was discovered that tag belonged to another vehicle. The Deputy then began to walk up to the vehicle. As he was approaching, the driver drove off and turned around heading north. The pursuit led in the direction of Alabama. Geneva County was alerted and took over the pursuit as the Holmes County Deputy entered Samson. Geneva County Deputies pursued the suspect as they entered Coffee County. Coffee County Deputies responded to assist Geneva County with the pursuit. The suspect wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Alabama 87 and County Road 514 in Coffee County. The suspect then fled on foot from the scene. Soon after, the suspect, Ryan Ashley Rush from Montgomery, Alabama, was taken into custody. Deputies conducted a search of Mr. Rush’s vehicle only to discover a stolen pistol and a small amount of marijuana. In Holmes County, Florida, Mr. Rush is facing charges for fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, attaching tag not assigned, no valid driver license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, dealing in stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Other than these charges, Mr. Rush is also facing charges in Geneva and Coffee County. It was also revealed that Mr. Rush had several outstanding warrants for his arrest throughout Alabama. Currently, Mr. Rush is in Coffee County Jail, where he is waiting to be extradited back to Holmes County, Florida.

