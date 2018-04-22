CAR SHOT AT SEVERAL TIMES DURING POST-PROM PARTY

An early morning shooting is under investigation in Escambia County. The call came in around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Navy Boulevard and Chief’s Way, where they found a vehicle that had been shot four times. No one was injured from the incident, authorities said. The owner of the Nissan Altima said that the actual shooting happened closer to Lepley Road at a post-prom party. The sheriff’s office has not identified any suspects or a motive from this incident.

