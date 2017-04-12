CAREER SOURCE OKALOOSA WALTON NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The CareerSource Okaloosa Walton Board of Directors named Michele Burns as the subsequent Executive Director for the organization. The CareerSource Okaloosa Walton Board launched a national search for an Executive Director after Linda Sumblin announced her retirement in early January.

The Board of Directors voted to install Michele as the new Executive Director effective April 10, 2017. “I am deeply honored to be named as the new Executive Director of the CareerSource Okaloosa Walton,” stated Michele. “I thank the CareerSource Board of Directors and staff for their confidence in selecting me for this position.”

“After a very rigid selection process, we have offered the position to the most qualified candidate,” stated Pam Tedesco, Interim Chair of the CareerSource Okaloosa Walton Board. “We all look forward to working with Michele to carry on the great tradition of excellence with the CareerSource Board.”

Michele brings great knowledge and integrity to the Board along with numerous local community connections. She actively participates and supports multiple community organizations and programs – including the national, state and local Society for Human Resource Management, Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation, Economic Development Council of Okaloosa County, and the Panhandle Job Fair Committee. Michele served as the volunteer Board Chair of the previous Workforce Connection Board for 10 years. Michele holds her BS degree from the University of West Florida.