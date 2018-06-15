CARING AND SHARING THIEF CAUGHT TRYING TO PAWN STOLEN ITEMS

A man was caught on video surveillance stealing items from Caring and Sharing off of Florida Highway 83. Caring and Sharing released stills on their facebook page sharing the man’s face and his truck with a unique tool box on the bed of the truck. Thursday the 14th the Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Pawn Plus, which is also off of Florida Highway 83. In response to a man pawning off items. The items were the same that were stolen from Caring and Sharing and was shown in the Facebook post. The director of Caring and Sharing was called to Pawn Plus to confirm the items that were stolen. The Man’s identity hasn’t been released at this time of publication.

Share This Post





