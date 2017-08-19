CARL DENNIS HICKS 1945-2017

Mr. Carl Dennis Hicks, age 72, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2017. He was born August 5, 1945 in Holley Navarre, Florida to Pete and Hazel Taylor Hicks. Mr. Hicks was a lifelong resident of Walton County. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years. He enjoyed playing cards, watching wrestling, and westerns. He also enjoyed drinking coffee. Mr. Hicks was preceded in death by his father, Pete Warren Hicks and mother, Hazel Taylor Hicks; brothers, Herman Hicks, Lloyd Hicks, and Joe Hicks; sister, Lois Streepey; one son, Dennis Hicks. Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Mary E. Hicks of Mossy Head, Florida; two sons, Danny Hicks and wife Mary of Crestview, Florida, and Tyler Wayne Hicks of Mossy Head, Florida; two daughters, Linda Lavin and husband Bob of Crestview, Florida, and Lisa Hicks of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; four step children, Paul Webb and wife Nancy, Billy Webb, Steve Webb, and Tina Webb; one brother, Johnny Hicks and wife Myra of Mossy Head, Florida; two sisters, Earlene Paul and husband Kenneth of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Jean Ryan of Atlanta, Georgia; nineteen grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 21, 2017 at Crowder Chapel Cemetery in Mossy Head, Florida. Flowers are being accepted.

