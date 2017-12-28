CARL LESLIE DELONG 1948-2017

Mr. Carl Leslie DeLong, age 69, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017. He was born March 29, 1948 in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada to Leslie and Evelyn Philips DeLong. Mr. DeLong was a resident of Point Washington in Walton County, Florida. He owned and operated Plumbing Consultants in Walton County since 1983. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of the Lions Club, Elks Lodge and was an avid hunter and gardener. Mr. DeLong was preceded in death by his father and mother. Mr. DeLong is survived by his wife, Diana Moreland of Point Washington, Florida; his children; Kimberly DeLong and spouse Roland Cyr of Bangor, Maine and George DeLong and spouse Galya of Point Washington, Florida; his grandchildren; Diana Yovanna and Carl Edward; his siblings; Ruth DeLong of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Aubrey DeLong of Woodstock, New Brunswick, Bernie DeLong of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Brian DeLong of Burtts Corner, New Brunswick and Wayne DeLong of St. John, New Brunswick.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at his residence in Port Washington.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.