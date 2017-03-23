CAROL ANN BEAVER 1942 – 2017

Mrs. Carol Ann Beaver, age 74, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017. She was born September 15, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Elizabeth White.

Mrs. Beaver was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was Greek Orthodox by faith and attended the First Apostolic Church of DeFuniak Springs. She worked with Civil Service at Eglin Air Force Base for 21 years before retiring, having received numerous awards for her service. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Beaver is preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Beaver is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Ray Beaver of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; three sons John Beaver and wife Shonda of Bonifay, Florida, Robert Beaver of Freeport, Florida and Travis Beaver of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; and five grandchildren Bobby Beaver, Cory Beaver, Emily Beaver, Justin Beaver and Makayla Bartlett.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Magnolia Cemetery.

Flowers are being accepted.

