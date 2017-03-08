CAROLYN EYVONNE SIMPSON 1942 – 2017

Mrs. Carolyn Eyvonne Simpson, age 74, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017. She was born August 19, 1942 in Comanchee, Oklahoma to Lester and Leona Fietz Shipman.

Mrs. Simpson was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. She was Baptist by faith and a member of South Walton Baptist Church at The Bay, where she was the Sunday School Record keeper, and also prayer request coordinator. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed working word search puzzle books.

Mrs. Simpson is preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Simpson is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Wallace R. Simpson of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; two sons Timothy Ray Simpson and wife Nellie of Freeport, Florida and Walley Leon Simpson of Choctaw Beach, Florida; two daughters Laneta Simpson and husband Tony of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and Corine E. Simpson of Freeport, Florida; one sister Carrie Burkelter of Oklahoma; 7 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held at 9:00-10:00 AM, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at South Walton Baptist Church at The Bay; 24388 United States Highway 331, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at South Walton Baptist Church at The Bay, with Dr. Walt Campbell officiating.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the South Walton Baptist Church at The Bay at 24388 United States Highway 331, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

Burial will follow in the Gulf Cemetery.

