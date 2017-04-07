CARYVILLE MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Caryville man has been arrested on multiple charges. Charlie Nettles, 34, was arrested Tuesday, April 4, by the Washington County Drug Task Force, while driving a stolen vehicle. The 2003 Pontiac Grand Am was stolen in Holmes County. Officers immediately conducted a search of the vehicle where they found methamphetamine, hydrocodone, along with drug paraphenalia. A Caryville man has been arrested on multiple charges. Charlie Nettles, 34, was arrested Tuesday, April 4, by the Washington County Drug Task Force, while driving a stolen vehicle. The 2003 Pontiac Grand Am was stolen in Holmes County. Officers immediately conducted a search of the vehicle where they found methamphetamine, hydrocodone, along with drug paraphenalia.

Nettles is being held in the Washington County Jail on charges of Violation of Probation, possession of methamphetimine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug papaphenalia, grand theft auto and driving with a suspended license.