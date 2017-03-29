CECIL EDWARD JONES 1922 – 2017

Mr. Cecil Edward Jones, age 94, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017. He was born September 30, 1922 in Portland, Florida to John Wesley and Maude Martin Jones.

Mr. Jones was a lifelong resident of Portland, Florida, He was Methodist by faith and a member of the Portland United Methodist Church. He was a WWII Veteran, serving his country in the United States Army as a Tech Sergeant, having completed over 35 successful missions and served as a Supervisor Gunner Instructor. He worked as a Civil Engineer in heating and cooling for 42 years at Eglin Air Force Base before retiring. He enjoyed playing golf, and fishing for mullet on the Bay.

Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 57 years Wilma Jones; his brother John Jones; his sister Vera Schulenberg and one son Frank Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his two sons Charles Edward Jones and wife Barbara and Rodney Bruce Jones and wife Cynthia all of Portland, Florida; one daughter Deborah Teal and husband William of Portland, Florida; 8 grandchildren Derek Jones, Leigh Wilson and husband Doug, Stephanie Jones, Wesley Jones, Jeffery Jones, Ryan Jones, Heather Ward, Brittany Gay and husband Stephen, 7 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, March 31, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Pallbearers will be Derek Jones, Jeffery Jones, Ryan Jones, Stephen Gay, Hunter Wilson, Doug Wilson and Justin Jones.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Hatcher Cemetery, with Military Honors.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.