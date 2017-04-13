CHANGES IN TAX FILING GUIDELINES

As the deadline to file tax returns nears, there are some changes you need to know about.

1. Tax filers will have an extra three days to file their 2016 returns.

April 15 is typically the deadline to file tax returns, but the date falls on a Saturday this year. Normally, the deadline would be pushed to the following Monday. However, Emancipation Day falls on April 17 this year, and because it is a state holiday in the District of Columbia, the IRS pushed the tax deadline day to Tuesday, April 18 .

2. For the first time this year, some refunds were withheld until Feb. 15 .

Because of a new tax law change, the IRS was not able to issue refunds before Feb. 15 for tax returns that claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit. “In order to reduce fraud tax returns for children, the IRS decided to institute a delay in the refunds so they could capture duplicate (Social Security numbers) being used, and they delayed those refunds. Now that we’re past Feb. 15 , it’s a straight-up process,” Hansen said.

3. People who are filing taxes jointly both must be there at filing – They didn’t need to be there in the past, but this year the person and their spouse must be present because of an IRS mandate.The tax preparer has to fill out a questionnaire and they have to say they were in presence of both filers.

4. For the first time this year, filers must bring in last year’s tax return.

Last year’s tax return is a necessity because the IRS changed their tax software. Typically in the past, that data would be able to be pulled up from TaxWise (the IRS’ old software program), but this year they switched to TaxSlayer. For this year, last year’s tax return is needed because there’s no history in the system.