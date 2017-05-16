CHAUTAUQUA HEALTHCARE SERVICES HOLDING GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN’S CENTER

Friday, May 19th at 12:30 pm at 79 North Davis Lane in DeFuniak Springs for their Women and Children’s Center. The Chautauqua Women and Children’s Center will be a 15-bed long-term residential treatment program for pregnant and postpartum mothers who are struggling with substance use. Despite efforts over the last decade to increase awareness regarding the negative effects of alcohol and other drug use during pregnancy, substance use among pregnant women continues to be a significant problem in our community. Drug exposed babies are being born at an alarming rate in our communities. Drug addicted babies go through a lifetime of misery during the first months of their lives with withdrawals that can include seizures, respiratory complications, and feeding problems. Many women who are pregnant or have young children do not seek treatment or drop out of treatment early because they are unable to take care of their children or fear that authorities will remove them from the home. Chautauqua Healthcare Services is building this facility, with the great support of the community, to provide a solution. Chautauqua Healthcare Services will hold a Groundbreaking Ceremony onat 79 North Davis Lane in DeFuniak Springs for their Women and Children’s Center. The Chautauqua Women and Children’s Center will be a 15-bed long-term residential treatment program for pregnant and postpartum mothers who are struggling with substance use. Despite efforts over the last decade to increase awareness regarding the negative effects of alcohol and other drug use during pregnancy, substance use among pregnant women continues to be a significant problem in our community. Drug exposed babies are being born at an alarming rate in our communities. Drug addicted babies go through a lifetime of misery during the first months of their lives with withdrawals that can include seizures, respiratory complications, and feeding problems. Many women who are pregnant or have young children do not seek treatment or drop out of treatment early because they are unable to take care of their children or fear that authorities will remove them from the home. Chautauqua Healthcare Services is building this facility, with the great support of the community, to provide a solution.

The Chautauqua Women and Children’s Center will provide person centered, trauma informed treatment. The family-centered approach will allow mothers to keep their pre-school children with them. Women will be admitted directly from detoxification, or at-will with medical clearance and they may be at any stage of pregnancy when accepted.

For more information or to donate to the Chautauqua Women and Children’s Center, please visit www.chhealthcare.org or call Tina Odom at 850-892-8045.