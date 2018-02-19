CHAUTAUQUA VINEYARDS & WINERY RECEIVES AWARDS

Friday, February 16th, Chautauqua Vineyards & Winery participated in the Florida State Fair International Wine Competition and was awarded several medals. For those who do not know, the State Fair Wine Competition is a partnership between the Florida Grape Growers Association and the State Fair Authority. The wines that received awards are as follows: “Beachberry” from Chautauqua Vineyards received Bronze; “Sherry” from Emerald Coast received Silver; “Noble” from Chautauqua Vineyards received Gold; “Carlos” from Chautauqua Vineyard received Double Gold. In the State Fair Wine Competition, 403 wines were entered roaming from the U.S. and outside of the U.S. wineries. Among those 403 wines, 64 entered were those from Florida Wine. Chautauqua Vineyards Winemaker George Cowie stated, “We’re all excited about these awards. While our customer’s approval is what we strive for the most, these awards make us feel great about the grapes we grow, and the wines we make from them. It is a testimony to the hard work and pride our team shows. All of our Chautauqua Vineyards and Emerald Coast family share these awards.”

Share This Post







