CHELCO MEMBER APPRECIATION DAY

CHELCO’s second annual Member Appreciation Day is Saturday, Sept. 9. Members are invited to Emerald Coast Middle School at 4019 Hwy 98 in Santa Rosa Beach from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will offer free light breakfast, ice cream, a member gift, bounce houses and local vendors. CHELCO’s Live Line Safety Demonstration Trailer will also be onsite to educate the community about power line safety and dangers. Local vendors include Sacred Heart Hospital, Northwest Florida State College, Children in Crisis, Brozinni Pizzeria and the United Way of Okaloosa and Walton Counties. CHELCO will have information on Cooperative Solar and Switch to Save. CHELCO will also have a bucket truck at the event.