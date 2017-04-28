CHELCO MEMBERS RE-ELECT THREE INCUMBENT TRUSTEES

It was also announced that there would be no base rate increase in 2017. This is the fourth year in a row without a rate increase.

Almost 600 members and their families attended the 76th annual meeting at the CHELCO Operations Center north of DeFuniak Spring on Highway 331.

Following the business meeting, the Board of Trustees met in a re-organizational meeting and elected the following officers: President Gerald Edmondson; Vice President Pat Carlyle; Secretary/Treasurer Gayle Hughes; and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Terry Pilcher.