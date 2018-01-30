CHELCO SCAM ALERT

Choctawhatchee Electric Cooperative, Inc., also known as Chelco, announced that scammers pretending to be employees of Chelco have been active in our area. The scammer states that Chelco merged with Gulf Power Company and you have past due payment(s). The scammer then goes on to say that you will be disconnected if you do not pay, right then and there, over the phone. Chelco would like the public to know that they do not call you to demand a payment. Chelco also has not merged with Gulf Power. If you or anyone you know receives this call, please call or have them call the local Sheriff Department or call Chelco Member Services at (850)892-2111 to report the scammer’s attempt. WZEP-AM 1460 would like everyone to always make sure if you ever feel like you are getting scammed to call the main companies phone number promptly.

