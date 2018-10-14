CHELCO’s final update for Hurricane Michael

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla., October 13, 2018 – At approximately12 p.m. local, 325 CHELCO members remain without power. Most members who are able to receive power should have service sometime today.

“CHELCO and our members thank the outstanding crews who helped us in our time of crisis. These crews from Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association, Coast Electric and our contractors worked around the clock alongside our crews and we are proud to be a part of the cooperative family,” said CHELCO CEO Steve Rhodes. “We are also proud to serve our great members who showed incredible understanding and patience in the aftermath of this hurricane.”

As CHELCO outages continue to improve, augmentation crews will shift their support to West Florida Electric Cooperative (EC). CHELCO will led a person to help coordinate restoration in the Washington County Emergency Operations Center(EOC). He will be a liaison between the EOC, West Florida EC and Gulf Coast EC whose service areas were devastated by the hurricane. CHELCO administrative personnel will continue to coordinate meals and other logistics as needed to assist crews supporting our neighboring cooperatives.

All CHELCO offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Oct. 15. The Santa Rosa Beach Office was closed Thursday and Friday due to disruptions in internet and phone services.

CHELCO is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving more than 52,000 accounts in Walton, Okaloosa, Holmes and Santa Rosa counties.