CHILD​ ​AND​ ​WOMAN​ ​INJURED​ ​IN​ ​HORRIFIC​ ​DOMESTIC​ ​VIOLENCE ATTACK

AS REPORTED BY WOLFGANG MENSER

IN CRESTVIEW, MARCUS DARRIN MITCHELL, 35, WAS CHARGED AND ARRESTED FOR FELONY BATTERY, FELONY CHILD CRUELTY, RESISTING AN OFFICER, AND OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE. MR. MITCHELL WAS WAITING OUTSIDE FOR THE TWO VICTIMS, A WOMAN IN HER 30S AND A PRESCHOOL AGE CHILD. AS SOON AS THE VICTIMS ARRIVED OUTSIDE THEIR HOME, MARCUS GRABBED THE CHILD AND

BEGAN BEATING HER. WHEN THE WOMAN TRIED TO INTERVENE SHE WAS SLAMMED ON THE GROUND, AND THEN HE PROCEEDED TO PUNCH AND SLAP HER IN THE FACE. THE WOMAN TRIED TO CALL PHONE 911 BUT MARCUS STOLE THE PHONE FROM HER. THE VICTIM RAN TO THE NEIGHBORS HOUSE FOR HELP, SHE BANGED ON THEIR DOOR BUT SHE RECEIVED NO ANSWER. WHEN THE VICTIM TRIED THE NEIGHBOR BESIDE THAT HOUSE, THEY OPENED UP THE DOOR BUT MR. MITCHELL GRABBED THE VICTIM ONCE MORE AND FORCED HER BACK TO THE HOME. THE DEPUTIES FINALLY ARRIVED, MITCHELL REFUSED TO LEAVE THE HOME, HE WAS THEN TASED AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. THE WOMAN’S INJURIES WERE ONLY A BROKEN NOSE, AND BRUISES TO HER ARMS, FACE, AND BACK. THE CHILD ONLY RECEIVED A FACIAL BRUISE AND AN INJURED HAND.

