CHILD INJURED IN PANAMA CITY CRASH WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A 7-year-old child was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Panama City. According to police, a family was crossing East Business 98 just after 7:30 p.m. walking from the CVS to the Dollar Tree when a motorcycle driven by Michael Hamman, 50, hit the child. Police say the child was taken to a local hospital with major injuries and was later airlifted to a children’s hospital in Pensacola. Police say charges will not be determined until the investigation is complete, and ask that anyone with information on the crash contact Officer Eric Abraham at the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112.

