CHILDREN FIND BODY IN CANTONMENT, DEPUTIES INVESTIGATING

Deputies are investigating after they say a body was found in Cantonment Sunday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, children stumbled upon a body on Highway 297A near South Highway 97 and told their parents what they had found. According to the sheriff’s office website, authorities were dispatched to the area just before 4:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said crime scene units are on scene investigating the incident. It is still unknown if foul play is involved at this time.

