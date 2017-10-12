CHILDREN FOUND IN DITCH NEXT TO MAJOR HIGHWAY

7 a.m. , putting Adams in charge of the children. The children were found at about 7:30 a.m. and were not reunited with their mother until about 9:30 a.m. A 19-year-old Crestview man left in charge of two young children was arrested after a passing motorist noticed them playing alone in a ditch along a busy highway. Stephen Tyler Adams was charged with one count of felony neglect. The motorist picked up the children, who were barefoot and clad only in diapers, stopping at nearby businesses to discover where they belonged. After he got the children’s address, he knocked on the door three times and honked his horn, but got no response. The children had been playing near State Road 85. The deputy who responded made contact with Adams who said he’d noticed the children playing in the bedroom earlier that day. He said he then laid down in his bed to look at his phone and the children disappeared. He told the deputy he’d walked around the yard for several hours to locate the children but couldn’t find them. He did not call the Sheriff’s Office and denied that anyone had come to the house looking for the children. Their mother told the deputy she’d left for work at, putting Adams in charge of the children. The children were found at aboutand were not reunited with their mother until about

He admitted to being responsible for the children and not providing the supervision he’d been asked to provide.