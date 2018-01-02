CHILDREN’S VOLUNTEER HEALTH NETWORK TOP EXECUTIVE ON LEAVE

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Thursday, December 28th, at approximately midnight, Children’s Volunteer Health Network Chief Executive Officer Zach Billingsley was arrested and charged by Walton County Sheriff’s Office with domestic battery by strangulation, kidnapping-false imprisonment of an adult, and tampering with evidence. Walton County Deputies arrived to the home after a woman called 911. She told deputies that an argument between she and Mr. Billingsley began as verbal between the two and that he was drunk. When she tried texting to her friends as the argument escalated, Mr. Billingsley took her phone to prevent her from contacting help. He then trapped her in the closet for approximately 10 minutes to prevent her from escaping the house. When she escaped the closet, she tried to call 911 for help but Mr. Billingsley would not give back her cellphone. She then ran into the kitchen where Mr. Billingsley grabbed her face while covering her mouth and nose. After he let her go, she ran to the window to make an attempt to escape but failed after Mr. Billingsley shut the window to prevent her escape. Finally she was able to escape out the front door of the house and ran to a neighbor’s home for help. As the alleged victim was leaving, Mr. Billingsley threatened her saying that she “would be sorry” if she didn’t come back. When Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies spoke to Mr. Billingsley, he denied all the claims the woman made and appeared to be disoriented. After being arrested and charged, Mr. Billingsley was booked at Walton County Jail on $5,000 bond, he was later released at 6:46 p.m. on Friday, December 30th. Mr. Billingsley is on leave from Children’s Volunteer Health Network while authorities investigate the allegations against him.