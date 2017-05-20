CHIPLEY MAN ARRESTED FOR CHILD ABUSE

A Chipley man was arrested on on child abuse charges by the Chipley Police Department. Investigators made the arrest after following up a report of suspicious bruising on the child.

A complaint was filed with police claiming the bruises on the child were caused by the father. The Police worked with the Department of Children and Families to investigate the claim and obtained a warrant for 25-year-old Justin Andrew Rodriguez of Chipley. Rodriguez was booked into Washington County Jail and charged with one third degree felony count of child abuse.