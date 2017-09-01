CHIPLEY MAN ARRESTED FOR MAKING BOMB THREATS

A Chipley man is behind bars after making bomb threats, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office. On August 28, just before school let out, a WCSO resource officer was dispatched to Kate Smith Elementary school after receiving reports of verbal threats. Jonathan Allen, 32, of Chipley, was taken into custody after being denied to pick up a child after school. According to witnesses, Allen was yelling profanities and said he “would blow the school up and everyone in it.” Allen is charged with threatening to discharge a deadly device. He is in the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews urges anyone with knowledge of crimes being committed to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. Tips may also be reported anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477).