Chipley Man Arrested on Felony Charges

A felony fugitive was apprehended in Chipley on Feb. 14.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 25-year-old Grant Jones of Chipley. Jones was taken into custody at the Summerbrook Apartments on charges of robbery without a weapon and kidnapping in the commission of a felony following a three-week investigation by Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details about the crime have not yet been released.

“This apprehension was made possible due to the collaboration of the U.S. Marshals Office and our deputies, who are members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Long hours of training, proficiency and a commitment to getting the job done have made our deputies some of the most safety-conscious officers out there.”

Anyone with tips or information about criminal activity is asked to contact WCSO at 850-638-6111 or anonymously at 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.