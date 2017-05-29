CHIPLEY MAN KILLED IN SUNDAY MORNING WRECK

5:30 a.m. YESTERDAY MORNING An early moring wreck has claimed the life of a Chipley man. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Travis Taylor Hamm, 28, was killed in a one-vehicle accident on S.R. 77 near Mobile Swamp Road. The accident occurred at approximatelyYESTERDAY MORNING

Troopers say Hamm lost control of his 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe coming out of a curve.

FHP reports say the SUV traveled onto the west grassy shoulder, continuing southwest and rotating clockwise into the wood line that borders the shoulder. Upon entering the woods line, the vehicle struck an oak tree with its left side, ejecting Hamm into the wood line. FHP reports Hamm was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.