CHIPLEY TEENS ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY

Two Chipley teenagers have been arrested on grand theft and burglary of a structure charges following a Fifth Street residence residence break-in. Chipley Police officers arrested Steven Carlyle Jr., 16, and Keyshaun Everette, 14, both Chipley residents. Officers were aided by video which showed the suspects with the stolen items while identifying the perpetrators. Officers recovered the stolen items valued at $300. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson praised his officers for their rapid respnse in solving the crime. “I encourage anyone with information about any criminal activity to contact the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310 or Crime Stoppers of Washington County at (850) 638-TIPS,” Thompson said.