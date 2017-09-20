CHIPLEY WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER THREATENING PEOPLE WITH GUN

A Chipley woman was arrested after she reportedly threatened two people with a gun, according to a report from Channel 7 News in Panama City.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Martha Dianne Showers, 65, of Chipley, late Saturday night after responding to a 911 call alleging Showers, who was intoxicated, became involved in an argument with two other people at her residence located in the Mobile Swamp Road area.

During the investigation, deputies were advised Showers threatened two individuals with a gun stating, “I’ve got this and the safety is off.”

The alleged victims were hiding in their bedroom during the incident and fled the scene while calling 911.

Showers later admitted to brandishing the gun and to firing it in the back yard.

“Our deputies responded to this call with the skills to assist in diffusing the situation,” Sheriff Kevin Crews said. “We are fortunate that there were no injuries. Incidents such as these can easily end up with very different results.”

Showers was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of aggravated assault.