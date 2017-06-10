CHIPLEY WOMAN ARRESTED

A Chipley woman is behind bars after a routine traffic stop in Washington County. She was a passenger in the car. Sheriff Kevin Crews says a deputy stopped a car for speeding on highway 77 and Knotch Pond Lane. The passenger reportedly provided a false name. The deputy was able to confirm that 40 year old Margrett McLaughlin had an outstanding violation of probation warrant in Washington County. During a search at the jail, McLaughlin was found to be in possession of a baggie of Methamphetamine and a glass pipe. She is being held without bond for violation of probation.