CHIPOLA TIMBER HARVESTING EXPANSION SET TO BRING MORE JOBS TO WASHINGTON COUNTY

CHIPLEY – More jobs are coming to Washington County with the expansion of a timber company. Chipola Timber Harvesting Inc. will expand with new office facilities and a warehouse.

The company’s expansion plans were approved by the Washington County Planning Commission earlier this week. The company has not disclosed the number of jobs projected to be available with the expansion. The facility development will be located just off State Road 90 in Chipley

The planning commission will now go before the Washington County Board of Commissioners, who must sign off on the expansion.