CHRISTIAN COLLEGE EXPELS STUDENT WHO SUPPORTED CONFEDERATE STATUE IN CHARLOTTSVILLE

A private Christian school in Florida has kicked out a student who was seen in a Confederate uniform supporting the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia. Pensacola Christian College expelled Allen Armentrout after he was found to be demonstrating in favor of the Lee statue three days after violence erupted at the “Unite the Right” rally. College spokeswoman Amy Glenn told The Christian Post that the school doesn’t comment on the specific status of enrollment or history of a student. She did, however, provide a general statement from the school. “Pensacola Christian College recognizes the dignity and value of all people and we respect the history of America,” noted the college’s statement. “I’m a born-again Christian and I believe this wrench has hindered my attempt to serve the Lord. I believe a Christian institution should support patriotic individuals who want to stand for American tradition and beliefs,” said Armentrout.