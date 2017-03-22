CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES TO MEET “ON-AIR” NEXT MONTH

The election of the next Council Member for Seat 5 on the DeFuniak Springs City Council will be held April 11th.

Incumbent Council member Mac Carpenter and local businessman Wayne Graham will face off on-air on WZEP the week of April 3rd. Both men are squaring up their schedules and we will announce the date next week.

Carpenter is seeking a second term and has been working to help the city’s economic development efforts attending training and workshops offered by the Florida League of Cities and other professional organizations.

Graham says he wants more participation by citizens and has has a list of priority items he would like to advance if elected including economic development, a new fire and police station and possible a new City Hall complex.

The next City Council will still have to resolve the lingering issue of hiring a new City Manager after going through 2 in the last year. The issue has been a sticking point for many with some citizens demanding more professional education for the next manager while others support the current approach of “the best person for the job – with or without a degree.”

The DeFuniak Springs Business & Professional Association normally a hold forum during the election cycle. However, President Sara Comander said in a news release, “Because there is only one contested race for city council, we will not hold a forum.”

Comander said the DBPA is working on a new topic for a general meeting and iwelcomes ideas.