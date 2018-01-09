On Monday, January 8th, DeFuniak Springs City Council held their regular meeting at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The Natural Gas system upgrade and expansion project resolution that was proposed by City Manager Danny Lucas was approved. Also, the Florida Department of Transportation Temporary Construction Easement that was also proposed by City Manager Danny Lucas was approved, this easement is regarding light in wayside park at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 South and U.S. Highway 90. The City Limit Signage Letter was approved as proposed by Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Craig Drake. An update on the progress of the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood was presented by Christopher Mitchell and Victor Bowman. Multiple upgrades have been done since the restoration project has started and most of the planned upgrades have been completed. Vicki Schofield, with High Horse Farm LLC, was approved to have horse carriage rides around the circle on February 9th, 10th, 14th, 16th, and the 17th, in light of Valentines Day. City Attorney Clayton Atkinson contacted the owner of the home on 244 Hubbard Street and the owner stated she will clean her property that was discussed at a previous city council meeting regarding of hazardous state of the property.

If anyone would like to review the December 11 meeting of DeFuniak Springs City Council, it is available on the website.

