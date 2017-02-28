CITY COUNCIL ON THE HUNT FOR NEW MANAGER

The DeFuniak Springs City Council is on the hunt for a new City Manager after a tumultuous year that has seen the resignation of two within the last year.

Longtime City Manager Sara Bowers resigned last year in the face of mounting criticism and a loss of confidence among the majority of Council members. She was widely criticized in the way she handled the investigation and subsequent dismissal of two city police officers accused of the racial harassment of a fellow officer. The case continues to drag on as the the city and the officers, who appealed their terminations, await an arbitrators decision later this Spring.

Former Public Works Director Tillman Mears was appointed interim City Manager. However, the Council could not come to an agreement on his status as a permanent replacement. Mears never received a unanimous vote as required by City ordinance with Councilman Mac Carpenter opposing the appointment for the duration.

Monday night, Randy Powers of the Institute of Senior Professionals told Council members that the city is at a crossroads and that they have a huge opportunity before them. ” The next manager needs to have a degree in Business or Public Administration and knows how to manage grants and allocate resources,” said Powers. He said the Council should cast their net far and wide but that doesn’t mean that should exclude anyone in Walton County.

Mayor Bob Campbell said with the county facing a recent unfavorable audit by the Auditor General, it’s critical they get it right. “First, we have to realize why it is so critical we get the right credentials. One of the county’s items had to do with their hiring practices and we want to make sure we don’t run in to problems down the road particularly if we’re awarded a bunch of money. I want to make sure our higher management is going to past the test.”

They Mayor said the next manager needs to be above scrutiny. “The State wants to make sure if they have anything to do with passing on millions of dollars, whoever is in charge of it needs to have the right experience.”