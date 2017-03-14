CITY COUNCIL REJECTS STUDY FOR NEW CITY MANAGER QUALIFICATIONS

In a unanimous vote at Monday night’s regular City Council Meeting, Council members rejected an offer by the Institute of Senior Professionals to research and narrowly define the qualifications for the City Manager position.

Mike Flynnt and Randy Powers if ISP urged the Council to allow them to submit a comprehensive list of specific qualifications the Council should require of the next City Manager. At issue was the specific suggestion that the next candidate must have a college degree in Public Administration or Business.

“The city is at a crossroads,” said Powers. “The next manager should have a good grasp of finances.” The focus seemed to be on the ability to handle future potential grant funding.

Several residents urged the Council to allow the organization to present their findings and even meet with them individually to find out what they were looking for.

However, aside from Mayor Bob Campbell, the Council was not interested. Councilman Wright made the point that a college degree is not the deciding factor of how successful a person can be in life. “Tillman Mears saved this city over a million dollars,” said Wright. He was referring to former Public Works Director Tillman Mears who was appointed interim City Manager but resigned March 3rd after failing to gain the unanimous support of the Council for permanent status as required by ordinance.

“I’d take one like Tillman Mears over a dozen of the best Harvard ever spit out,” said Wright. Wright recalled how he pulled himself up by his bootstraps initially with only a high school diploma, military service and later college education to ascend to the highest levels of local federal service as the Postmaster for four separate U.S. Postal jurisdictions in northwest Florida. “College is not the end all-be all of a person’s capability.

City Councilman Ron Kelley made the point that candidates with college degrees should not be disqualified but that a degree should not be a requirement in light of a person’s ability and other qualifications. “We need the flexibility we have now for the best person for the job,” said Kelley. Kelley said to change the current qualifications for the job would be essentially tying the hands of the Council to only those with a degree.

Councilman Kelley mad a motion to reject ISP’s recommendations. It was seconded by Councilwoman Janie Griffith and the motion passed unanimously with Councilman Mac Carpenter absent.

The Council appointed Public Works Director Craig Drake as interim City Manager until advertising begins for a permanent candidate and one is hired.